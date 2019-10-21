Everything you need to know about the Leeds Abbey Dash 2019
Thousands are expected to hit the streets of Leeds city centre this weekend to take part in the Abbey Dash 2019.
The hugely popular 10k race raised more than £250,000 last year for charity Age UK.
Here is everything you need to know about this year's race:
When is it?
The race takes place on Sunday, October 21.
What time does it start?
The Dash Race starts at 9.30am from The Headrow.
The wheelchair race will set off at 8.55am.
The junior race will begin at 8.10am.
What is the route?
The start line is on The Headrow and continues along Westgate.
From there, runners head along Kirkstall Road until they reach Kirkstall Abbey.
Participants will then loop back towards the city centre, where they will finish on The Headrow.
What is the course like?
Runners will run a total of 10 kilometres.
The course is described as flat and fast, ideal for first time and experienced runners
How can I sign up?
There is still chance to sign up for the race online on the Age UK website until Thursday, October 24.
It costs £26 to register for the Dash and £8 for the junior race.
Tickets will be available at the main information tent (Millennium Square, Leeds) on the day for £30.
All finishers will receive a limited edition Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash 2019 t-shirt and medal.
Important travel information:
There will be no trains running on the morning of the Abbey Dash to and from Leeds Stations.
All services will be replaced by buses until 11.45am.
There will then be a limited service in place until Monday, October 28.
The Elland Road Park and Ride has extended opening hours from 7:30am.
The first bus will depart at 7:40am.
Organisers of the Abbey Dash recommend using the Merrion Centre or Rose Bowl car parks for those driving.
Road closures:
These roads will be closed between 4.45am to 2.30pm:
Inner Ring Road Eastbound - Slip road to Park Lane & Inner Ring Road Westbound - Slip Road to Westgate and Slip Road to West Street4.45am2.30pm
The Headrow (eastbound) - Oxford Place to Albion Street and (westbound) - Albion Street to Oxford Place.4.45am2.30pm
East Parade – Junction with Infirmary Street and Junction with South Parade.4.45am2.30pm
Westgate (westbound) - Oxford Place to Wellington Street.4.45am2.30pm
Westgate (eastbound) - Park Lane to Oxford Street.
Park Row (northbound) – Infirmary Street to The Headrow will be closed from 5am to 11am.
These roads will be closed from 5am to 2.30pm:
West Street – Kirkstall Road to Park Lane
Wellington Road (TGI off –slip) – Junction with Wellington Road
Wellington Street (eastbound) – West Street to Cropper Gate will be closed from 8am to 11am.
These roads will be closed from 8am to 1pm:
Willow Road - Kirkstall Road to Burley Road.8am1pm
Kirkstall Road – West Street to Commercial Road.8am1pm
Commercial Road – Kirkstall Road to Abbey Road.8am1pm
Bridge Road – Commercial Road to Savins Mill Way.8am1pm
Abbey Road - Abbey Walk to Bridge Road. 8am1pm