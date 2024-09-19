Empowering kids and teens with the healing power of yoga and mindfulness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From the moment I discovered yoga at age 13, my life was forever changed. It was the release of Geri Halliwell’s Geri Body Yoga VHS that first introduced me to the practice, and every morning before school, I found myself captivated by the flow of breath and movement. I particularly loved the sun salutations—the way each inhale and exhale moved seamlessly through the poses. Even from such a young age, I knew there was something incredibly healing about yoga, and over time, my passion for it has only grown deeper (and yes, I was the number one Spice Girls fan!).

As a mother, of two children, I’ve seen firsthand the profound impact yoga and mindfulness can have on children’s mental health. My own children, like many others, have faced worries, anxiety, and the emotional toll that comes with busy school days, after school activites, social engagements and an ever increasing online world.

My eldest was in Reception class when Covid-19 hit and the school closed doors. I believe the knock-on-effect of perhaps an already anxious disposition was magnified by a new world in which adults wore masks and washing hands in a particular way, for a set length of time (similar to singing happy birthday if you recall) became the new normal. And as a parent I have had to find tools and techniques to help my children through.

Enter yoga, mindfulness and meditation. Through regular yoga practices, breathing techniques, and mindfulness activities, my children have learned tools to manage their emotions, stay grounded, and regulate their nervous systems. Simple practices like using an emotions chart help them recogniwe what they’re feeling and remind them that emotions are fleeting—they come and go. Yoga nidra, for example, has been a wonderful way for them to settle and unwind, especially after an overwhelming day.

In today’s world, where kids are constantly facing the pressures of school, social media, and the fast-paced environment we live in, these skills are more important than ever.

The stats are clear—children’s mental health is an urgent issue. According to UK data, 1 in 6 children aged 5 to 16 has a probable mental health condition, and mental health problems have been rising dramatically since the introduction of smartphones and the pressures of social media. According to the Children's Commissioner 'Over a quarter of a million children are still waiting for mental health support after being referred to Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services (CYPMHS)'.

That’s why I’m committed to helping parents, caregivers and children find a holistic solution. I'm not saying it will cure mental health symptoms but in time it might be something to ease symptoms and help support a child in need.

My upcoming five-week kids yoga class series at Holy Trinity Community Hall in Meanwood, Leeds, starting Monday, 23rd September, is an opportunity for children to explore these tools firsthand. Even more exciting is that these classes are supported by the Nike Community Ambassador Programme, where Nike store athletes from Leeds will be joining us to guide and mentor the kids, creating a truly inspiring environment.

But my mission doesn’t end with local classes. I’m also launching an online Kids and Teens Foundations Course designed to reach children far beyond Leeds. This 360-degree approach to yoga, mindfulness, and meditation for kids will provide them with the building blocks for a lifelong practice. From resources like printable emotions charts to breathing practices for exam stress and worries about school, this course is a comprehensive toolkit for children, teens, and parents. Whether you’re a parent looking to practice alongside your child or your child is home-educated and needs a PE element, this course offers flexibility and support for families around the worlnd peace in a chaotic world.

This journey is about equipping children with the tools they need to thrive, both on and off the mat.

