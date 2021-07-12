Culture and what's on in Leeds this week - things to do and dates for your diary

Here's a handy guide of some of the best events happening at the city's culture venues. Which will you choose to do?
1. Leeds Town Hall
Festival Masterclass with Iain Burnside on July 18. A special, live streamed performance from Leeds Town Hall with Iain Burnside, a popular presence on BBC Radio 3, as well as Artistic Director of the inaugural Leeds Lieder Festival. This event is part of Leeds Lieder’s Festival 2021 at Leeds Town Hall.
2. Leeds International Film Festival
Leeds International Film Festival presents Preview of the Witches of the Orient with Q&A on July 14 at 8pm. Sports documentary exploring the story of The Witches of the Orient, an incredible Japanese women’s volleyball team who began at an Osaka Textile Factory and rose to become international icons.
3. Leeds Industrial Museum
See a tiny Leeds-made car at Leeds Industrial Museum. Find out the amazing story behind one of the country’s smallest cars in Leeds Industrial Museum’s Leeds to Innovation exhibition. The exhibition looks at some of the city’s greatest inventions and the people who created them, including steam engines, space food and Spirograph.
4. Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre
Kinaara at Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre, July 13 at 7pm. Kinaara are a Leeds trio exploring the connections between the music of Punjab and the West. Brought together by singer Satnam Galsian in 2018 they aim to achieve an identity that reflects both her Punjabi heritage and their UK upbringing as a whole.