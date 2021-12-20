BBC comedians Nish Kumar, Milton Jones and Reginald Hunter are heading to Leeds in the new year for a run of highly anticipated live shows across the UK.

The three comedians are each performing in the city on their own tummy-tickling tours, with tickets now available for purchase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Jones brings his comedy genius to the stage in Milton Jones: Milton Impossible.

Here is when and where you can see them - and how to get tickets.

Nish Kumar: Your Power, Your Control 2022

As seen on BBC2’s The Mash Report, Dave’s Late Night Mash and QI, Radio 4’s Newsjack and News Quiz.

Topical Comedian and star of TV and Radio, Nish Kumar launches his highly anticipated live tour Your Power, Your Control, kicking off in Hull, February 2022.

Dates are as follows:

Bonus Arena, Hull, 2 February

Opera House, York, 9 February

City Varieties, Leeds, 10 February

City Varieties, Leeds, 5 March

Town Hall, Huddersfield, 9 March

Crucible, Sheffield, 7 April

Tickets are available from Leeds Heritage Theatres.

Milton Jones: Milton Impossible 2022

As seen on BBC2’s Mock The Week, Radio 4’s Thanks a Lot, Milton Jones! And Another Case of Milton Jones.

Star of TV and radio royalty, Milton Jones holds universal appeal as the undisputed king of the one-liner.

Known for his 12 comedy series on BBC Radio 4, regular TV appearances and his own sitcom Milton Jones’s House of Rooms, Milton brings his comedy genius to the stage in Milton Jones: Milton Impossible.

Dates are as follows:

Oval Hall, Sheffield, 18 May

Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate, 21 May

City Hall, Hull, 24 May

City Varieties, Leeds, 6 October

St George’s Hall, Bradford, 9 October

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, 20 October

Forum, Northallerton, 11 November

Tickets are available from Leeds Town Hall.

Reginald D Hunter: Bombe Suffleur 2022

As seen on BBC1’s Have I Got News For You and docu series for BBC2: Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the South & Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of The Border.

For his all new UK live tour, Bombe Shuffleur, Reg applies his no holds barred approach to all the apocalyptic topics of the day: Climate Change, Mass Unemployment, Pandemics, The Rise of Global Fascism.

Dates are as follows:

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, 9 March

City Varieties, Leeds, 10 March

The Leadmill, Sheffield, 23 March

Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate, 16 April

Tickets are available from Leeds Heritage Theatres.