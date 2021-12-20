Comedy shows in Leeds 2022: comedians coming to the city next year including Nish Kumar and Milton Jones
Three popular comedians are heading to Leeds in 2022 for a run of hilarious live shows.
BBC comedians Nish Kumar, Milton Jones and Reginald Hunter are heading to Leeds in the new year for a run of highly anticipated live shows across the UK.
The three comedians are each performing in the city on their own tummy-tickling tours, with tickets now available for purchase.
Here is when and where you can see them - and how to get tickets.
Nish Kumar: Your Power, Your Control 2022
As seen on BBC2’s The Mash Report, Dave’s Late Night Mash and QI, Radio 4’s Newsjack and News Quiz.
Topical Comedian and star of TV and Radio, Nish Kumar launches his highly anticipated live tour Your Power, Your Control, kicking off in Hull, February 2022.
Dates are as follows:
Bonus Arena, Hull, 2 February
Opera House, York, 9 February
City Varieties, Leeds, 10 February
City Varieties, Leeds, 5 March
Town Hall, Huddersfield, 9 March
Crucible, Sheffield, 7 April
Tickets are available from Leeds Heritage Theatres.
Milton Jones: Milton Impossible 2022
As seen on BBC2’s Mock The Week, Radio 4’s Thanks a Lot, Milton Jones! And Another Case of Milton Jones.
Star of TV and radio royalty, Milton Jones holds universal appeal as the undisputed king of the one-liner.
Known for his 12 comedy series on BBC Radio 4, regular TV appearances and his own sitcom Milton Jones’s House of Rooms, Milton brings his comedy genius to the stage in Milton Jones: Milton Impossible.
Dates are as follows:
Oval Hall, Sheffield, 18 May
Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate, 21 May
City Hall, Hull, 24 May
City Varieties, Leeds, 6 October
St George’s Hall, Bradford, 9 October
Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, 20 October
Forum, Northallerton, 11 November
Tickets are available from Leeds Town Hall.
Reginald D Hunter: Bombe Suffleur 2022
As seen on BBC1’s Have I Got News For You and docu series for BBC2: Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the South & Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of The Border.
For his all new UK live tour, Bombe Shuffleur, Reg applies his no holds barred approach to all the apocalyptic topics of the day: Climate Change, Mass Unemployment, Pandemics, The Rise of Global Fascism.
Dates are as follows:
Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, 9 March
City Varieties, Leeds, 10 March
The Leadmill, Sheffield, 23 March
Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate, 16 April
Tickets are available from Leeds Heritage Theatres.
