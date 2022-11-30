Families are invited to visit Santa at Abbey House Museum as the family-favourite Christmas experience returns for 2022.
The Victorian museum located in Kirkstall has decked its halls for the festive period, ready for Santa’s visit.
Here is a flavour of what the event has in store for Leeds families to enjoy.
1. Christmas at Abbey House
Decorating the Christmas tree in Abbey House Museum in Victorian-era clothing are Sarah Allen (left) and Sara Merritt (right). Abbey House Museum is local to Leeds and social history with Victorian streets and nostalgic galleries.
Photo: Simon Hulme
The Victorian Streets of Abbey House Museum will be decked with festive ornaments for a whimsical experience for all ages.
Photo: Simon Hulme
With the final decorations being made, the museum is ready for the festive period and families of Leeds who wish to visit Santa.
Photo: Simon Hulme
Families are invited to meet Santa in the snowy square, next to his grotto stuffed full of presents.
Photo: Simon Hulme