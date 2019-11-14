Children in Need 2019: All the Leeds charity events and projects you can get involved in

Not only will BBC One will air its annual programme, with a variety of well-known hosts and star-studded performances, but fundraising events will also take place across the country.

These are the Children in Need events taking place in Leeds

Children in Need Pub Quiz

Children in Need returns for another year on Friday 15 November 2019, raising money for children across the UK.

Thursday, 14 Nov, 19:00 – 22:00

Help Pudsey raise lots of money for Children in Need at The Tetley, with BBC Breakfast Show presenter, Richard Stead.

The Tetley, Hunslet Rd, Leeds

Children in Need @ Number 32

Fri, 15 Nov - 10:00 - 17:30

Pudsey Bear's Treat Friday at Number 32 site, Wizu Workspace. Join in with a whole host of fun and games to raise funds for Pudsey Bear's Children in Need 2019.

Wizu Workspace, 32 Park Cross Street, Leeds, LS1 2QH

Other Children in Need projects

There are also a multitude of Children in Need projects taking place throughout Leeds, including projects with Leeds Women’s Aid, Barca Leeds and Kidz Klub Leeds.