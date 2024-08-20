Care home looks forward to coffee with a fire fighter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at the Cookridge Court Care Home in Cookridge, are looking forward to welcoming our firefighting heroes for our ‘Coffee with a Fire Fighter’ event.

Our heroic local firefighters will be visiting the home on Thursday August 29 from 10.30am until 11.30am as they join our residents, relatives and the local community for a morning filled with social fun and being able to have an up and close look at the fire engine.

The team of Cookridge Court will provide free food and drink to our visiting emergency services.

Karen Francis, the General Manager of Cookridge Court, has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “to say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Cookridge Court are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

Coffee with a fire fighter event

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge. Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”