Brutus Gold’s Love Train returns to Millennium Square in Leeds this July

After being postponed for the last two years, Brutus Gold’s Love Train, a huge open-air disco party, is returning to Leeds.

The Love Train has been entertaining clubs, parties and festivals since 1989 and has regular returning slots to cities like Leeds and Manchester.

Following a sell-out event in 2019, the concert will be back featuring a range of music including disco, funk and soul.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a sell-out event in 2019, the open-air concert will be back after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

Some notable classics from the 1970s will be played from acts like ABBA, Boney M and the Bee Gees.

The stage at Millennium Square will be decked out with authentic scenery from the decade to set the scene for the audience.

Attendees will also learn how to do classic seventies dance moves, and have the chance to participate in a legendary disco dance-off on stage to win prizes.

Party-goers are asked to wear their funkiest retro clothes for the occasion.

“We can’t wait to get down with you in Millennium Square this July," said Brutus Gold, the face of the event.

"Come along, leave your troubles at home, feel good and freak out!”