A jive and swing band that found fame on Britain’s Got Talent is heading to Leeds.
By Georgina Morris
Published 4th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The Jive Aces starred on the hit ITV talent show in 2012, making it through to the semi-finals that year. Renowned for their high-energy performances, swinging music and hallmark yellow suits, the band’s repertoire stretches from the timeless tunes of the swing era through the glitzy days of the Rat Pack.

The band has worked with many celebrities such as Van Morrison, John Travolta, Status Quo, Jamie Cullum and Priscilla Presley to name just a few – and even performed for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Its upbeat version of the song Bring Me Sunshine has been used in countless TV shows, including twice on Strictly Come Dancing.

Now back on the road, the band will appear at Bibi's Italianissimo in Leeds city centre on June 11. Tickets for the 2.30pm show cost £17, excluding food and drinks. They can be booked via The Jive Aces and Bibis websites.

The Jive Aces made it through to the semi-finals of the hit ITV show Britain's Got Talent.The Jive Aces made it through to the semi-finals of the hit ITV show Britain's Got Talent.
The Jive Aces made it through to the semi-finals of the hit ITV show Britain's Got Talent.
