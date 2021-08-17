The festival returns this month after being postponed in June. Photo: Steve Riding

The annual Brewery Wharf Festival usually takes place in June, but after the lifting of Covid restrictions was pushed back the event was rescheduled to August 21.

You can find all the details about the festival happening this Saturday below.

Where is it?

The festival is taking place at the Brewery Wharf on Brewery Place.

A short walk from the city centre, Brewery Place has been the host of the festival for several years with acts such as PBR Streetgang and Brazilian DJ Fabio Bahia previously headlining the main stage.

When is it?

Starting at noon on Saturday, the Brewery Wharf Waterfront Festival is open till 9pm with plenty of food, refreshing beer and family friendly entertainment running all day long.

What can I expect from the festival?

Hosted by local venue 212, there is a plethora of talent taking over the stage all day including legendary DJs Alex Simmons and Marc Leaf.

If live music is more your thing, Leeds band Doghouse Derelicts are also performing live at the event.

Radio presenters from Leeds station LDC Radio are hosting the festival and are joined by some of their own talent including Gina Moretti, Abi Whistance, and resident DJs from 212's club night Wallop.

There is also a range of street food from The Savvy Baker and B Bistro on offer all day, with refreshing beer provided by Magic Rock Brewing and Kirkstall Brewery to wash it down.

Is it free?

The Brewery Wharf Waterfront festival is completely free to enter.

Where can I park?

There are several car parks a short walk from Brewery Place.

These are Crown Street Car Park, Hunslet Lane Parking and The Gateway Car Park.