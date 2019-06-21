Best job ever? TOMY is looking for young friends to test toys

Toy manufacturer TOMY is searching for a pair of best friends to test its range of toys. Could it be your child and their friend?

Leading toy maker TOMY, which is home to brands including Lamaze, Aquadoodle, Britains and the newly launched Ritzy Rollerz, are searching for a pair of best friends to join its team and become official toy testers.

Billed as the best job in the world for kids, TOMY is looking to recruit two children who are all-time besties. The hopeful friends should love playing with toys, adore role play and not be camera shy!

The chosen best friends will be given the role of a lifetime, with the opportunity to test the company’s vast range of toys and be treated to unprecedented and exclusive access - ahead of anyone else - to the coolest new toys. If that wasn’t enough, they will also be invited to attend the ultimate party at Hamleys in London and receive £100 worth of toy shop vouchers.

Sound good so far? All you need to apply on behalf of your child and their best friend is to submit a picture CV detailing why the pair are the ideal candidates for the job. Make sure you act quick as applications are only open until Friday 5 July.

Parents should visit https://uk.tomy.com/toytesters for further information including entry requirements and terms and conditions.

Entries close on 5 July

The dream job has been created to celebrate the launch of TOMY’s latest range, Ritzy Rollerz, which is a series of collectible, super adorable characters - specifically for children aged 4-7 years, who love rolling adventures.

Featuring 12 characters who are the best of friends including; Helena Heelz, Donut Dani, Frenchy Braid and Groovy Gaby. The characters can be collected and customised to fit an individual’s personality. The range also includes three playsets - Heelz on Wheelz Shoe Shop Playset with Helena Heelz, Sprinklez on Wheelz Donut Shop Playset with Donut Dani and Dance n Dazzle Spa Playset with Tori Tada – one of the popular alternative characters.

With a mission to build trust and make the world smile, the leading toy manufacturer never takes for granted the role its products play in the lives of children and families. Caring enough to go the extra mile, TOMY hopes to earn the trust and loyalty of parents by manufacturing high-quality toys that deliver safety, value and a little TOMY magic to lives.

All TOMY toys are cleverly designed to develop children’s core skills whilst they play. For more information on TOMY please visit www.tomy.com, become a fan at Facebook.com/tomy.toy.uk or follow them on @TomyToysUK.