13 magical family walks in West Yorkshire you've got to explore before half-term ends

It’s the midway point for half-term in West Yorkshire, and if you’ve exhausted most options when it comes to occupying the time of the little ones (and perhaps some older ones, too), then we have the solution for you.

West Yorkshire boasts having the almost perfect balance of urbanisation and nature; one minute, you could be in the thick of it in Leeds City Centre or getting to Wakefield Train Station, and then 30 minutes later you find yourself amongst the scenery - and serenity - of one of the many natural hotspots the region has to offer. Edge a little further north, and they get even more spectacular.

We’ve collated our 13 favourite walks for all the family for all walks of life, pun intended. Be it the youngster burning off energy rolling through the hilly areas of Huddersfield, or just taking in the surroundings, parked up on a park bench at Middleton, the only thing you’ll need to plan for is the weather - we’ve also included addresses where you need to travel to.

So, looking to finish off the half-term break with a little nature? Read on to find out our picks.

1 . Temple Newsam Estate (Leeds) This vast Tudor-Jacobean estate offers acres of parkland and woodland for you to explore at no cost. The highlight for kids is the Home Farm, one of Europe's largest rare breed centres (check for separate entry fees/opening times). You also have a great adventure playground, a tea room, and varied terrain to explore. 📍Temple Newsam Road, Leeds, LS15 0BG | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Lotherton Hall (Aberford) A fantastic all-in-one day out! The grounds include a dedicated Wildlife World zoo (home to penguins, flamingos, and more—check for entry fees), expansive deer park walks, a formal garden, and two large playgrounds, including zip wires for older children. 📍 Lotherton Lane, Aberford, Leeds, LS25 3EB | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Golden Acre Park and Paul’s Pond Walk (Bramhope) A serene, picturesque, and very accessible park. The well-maintained paths are great for pushchairs and younger children. Features include beautiful seasonal gardens, a circular walk around the lake (Paul's Pond), ample space for picnics, and connections to the longer Meanwood Valley Trail. 📍 Arthington Road, Bramhope, Leeds, LS16 8BQ | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Middleton Park (Middleton) This park offers a superb mix of history and modern play. It is home to ancient woodland, a well-equipped children’s playground, a family-friendly café, and the renowned Leeds Urban Bike Park, offering free, thrilling cycling fun for all abilities. 📍 Town Street, Middleton, Leeds, LS10 3SH | James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . Oakwell Hall Country Park (Batley) This park combines a stunning Elizabethan manor (Oakwell Hall) with sprawling countryside. It offers numerous woodland and surfaced walking trails, two children's play areas, and plenty of fields for running around. The historical setting is perfect for imaginative play. 📍 Nutter Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9LG | Jim Fitton Photo Sales

6 . Newmillerdam Country Park (Wakefield) Famous for its tranquil lake walk, which is relatively short and easy for little legs. Keep an eye out for the popular Gnome Roam—a dedicated trail where children can search for carved wooden gnomes, keeping them motivated. There are also paths leading to a quieter arboretum. 📍 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QP | Debby Pickering Photo: Debby Pickering Photo Sales