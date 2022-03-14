BBC Songs of Praise filming at Leeds Cathedral - how to apply to be in the audience
The BBC One programme Songs of Praise will be filming an episode in Leeds later this month.
The show features inspiring hymns and songs, together with uplifting stories of faith from around the UK and beyond.
Its team of presenters include singer Aled Jones, multi-award winning soprano Katherine Jenkins and former JLS member JB Gill, although the host for the Leeds episode has not yet been announced.
Producers are looking for enthusiastic local people to join the congregation at Leeds Cathedral for the recording.
When does filming take place?
Recording at the cathedral in Great George Street, Leeds, will take place on Wednesday March 23 between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.
Who can be in the audience?
Admission is free but anyone would like to be part of the audience for the recording must make an application.
Simply send your name and the number of people who would like to take part to [email protected] or call 07734 030 888.
Applicants should include Songs of Praise Leeds in the subject header of their emails.
Anyone with additional questions can contact the production team using the details above.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.