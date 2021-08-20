Lady GaGa, Jessie J, Rita Ora, Madonna and Take That promise to relight your fire for a summer celebration in the spectacular 2,000 acre grounds of Stockeld Park.

The annual outdoor family-friendly festival, is hosted each August bank holiday weekend and, returning for 2021, promises to be the biggest and best yet.

For two nights on Sunday 29 and Monday 30 there will be classic pop hits, hot food, snacks and drinks and a full bar.

Family fun at Stockeld Park.

The tribute to Take That will close the show with a spectacular firework finale.

Celeste McFarland, marketing manager at Stockeld Park, said: “With more families on staycations, we wanted to make this year’s Stockeld Rox a really spectacular family event, which is why it promises to be bigger and better than ever. After the isolation and anxieties of the last year or so, families desperately deserve to have some fun, and at Stockeld Rox they can really let their hair down in a safe outdoor environment.”

"As an outdoor event, we offer a secure setting, with the option of socially distanced boxes for the whole family to enjoy the show. We can’t wait to welcome families for the final and ultimate party of the summer.”