Alternative bonfires in Leeds to enjoy on Guy Fawkes Night 2019

But there are smaller events across the city for those who want to avoid the crowds. These are sevent alternative bonfires to enjoy in Leeds on Guy Fawkes Night 2019.
1. Gateways School, Harewood
Held at 6pm, the fireworks will be choreographed to music around the school's natural amphitheatre site. Food, alcohol and soft drinks on offer. Cost: 8 pounds adults, 6 pounds children, 25 pounds family of four.
Photo:
Copyright:
2. Bankhouse Inn, Pudsey
Enjoy a traditional pie and pea supper, hot dogs or curry when the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm. A fireworks display will start from 7.30pm. Cost: 2 pounds
Photo:
Copyright:
3. The Mustard Pot, Chapel Allerton
There will be a bonfire and two small firework displays at The Mustard Pot and the event will kick-off at 4.45pm. There is plenty of food and drink on offer, from a pie and peas to mulled wine and winter Pimm's. Cost: free
Photo:
Copyright:
4. The Boundary House, Methley
The celebrations kick off at 4.30pm, with food stalls serving pies, burgers and pizzas and three bars for the adults. The bonfire is lit at 6.30pm with a big fireworks display at 7.30pm. Cost: free
Photo:
Copyright: