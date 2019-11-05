Alternative bonfires in Leeds to enjoy on Guy Fawkes Night 2019

Leeds Council are hosting six free firework displays tonight, with the biggest bonfire at Roundhay Park expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 5:00 pm

But there are smaller events across the city for those who want to avoid the crowds. These are sevent alternative bonfires to enjoy in Leeds on Guy Fawkes Night 2019.

1. Gateways School, Harewood

Held at 6pm, the fireworks will be choreographed to music around the school's natural amphitheatre site. Food, alcohol and soft drinks on offer. Cost: 8 pounds adults, 6 pounds children, 25 pounds family of four.

2. Bankhouse Inn, Pudsey

Enjoy a traditional pie and pea supper, hot dogs or curry when the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm. A fireworks display will start from 7.30pm. Cost: 2 pounds

3. The Mustard Pot, Chapel Allerton

There will be a bonfire and two small firework displays at The Mustard Pot and the event will kick-off at 4.45pm. There is plenty of food and drink on offer, from a pie and peas to mulled wine and winter Pimm's. Cost: free

4. The Boundary House, Methley

The celebrations kick off at 4.30pm, with food stalls serving pies, burgers and pizzas and three bars for the adults. The bonfire is lit at 6.30pm with a big fireworks display at 7.30pm. Cost: free

