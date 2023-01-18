Generations of the city’s sporting heroes are being celebrated in a new exhibition looking at the unique history of competition, games and play in Leeds.

Boxing gloves worn by the city’s own double Olympic champion Nicola Adams and a bike and kit belonging to Horsforth’s Alistair Brownlee, the only athlete to hold two Olympic triathlon titles, are among a glittering array of memorabilia on display in Abbey House Museum’s All to Play For.

Their impressive triumphs are heralded alongside the likes of Saima Hussain, England’s first female Asian rugby league player and former University of Leeds student Claire Cashmore, who represented Team GB at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “Leeds has an incredibly rich sporting history and sport has played such an integral role in our culture and heritage over the centuries.

“It’s fitting that we celebrate the accomplishments of those history-makers who put Leeds on the sporting map but it’s also amazing to see how the sheer joy of playing and competing has clearly meant so much to the city and its communities.”

Here’s a special look at some of the unique displays coming to the exhibit – opens at Abbey House Museum on January 21.

