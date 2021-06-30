Roundhay Park

An all-day curry and beer festival is set to take over Roundhay Park this summer.

The event will run from 11am to 8pm on August 15.

There will be international cuisine, live demonstrations from chefs and plenty of refreshing craft beers.

Visitors will get the chance to sample food, as well as enjoying live music and arts and crafts to keep the whole family entertained.

Entertainment will be provided by musicians, bhangra dancers, dhol and steel drummers and samba bands.

There will be glitter stations, face painting and henna artists, with the chance to take part in interactive dance workshops.

Pets are also welcome.

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for children aged five to 12 and under fives go free.

Booking is required and tickets can be purchased here.