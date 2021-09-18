After-dark illuminated trail set to open at Temple Newsam this Christmas

The estate is getting ready to welcome a glittering Illuminated trail from November 26, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

Attendees will be able to "explore a magical trail, featuring spectacular light installations enchanting visitors with classical Christmas tunes and transforming the estate’s ‘Capability’ Brown landscaped grounds and gardens".

A spokesperson for Temple Newsam said: "There will be a carpet of gentle colour changing spheres, neon strings stretched between towering trees, a flotilla of festive, brightly coloured boats bobbing on the lake, glitterball snowmen and plenty of selfie moments along the way."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TN Tunnel of Light by Mandylights, My Christmas Trails 2020. Photo by Richard Haughton © Sony Music

New trail highlights for 2021 include a Christmas Cathedral complete with 100,000 lights and a Neon Tree with branches interwoven with multicoloured lights.

Independent street food vendors will also be available on site.

The spokesperson continued: "Have yourself a holly, jolly Christmas and complete your walk under the stars with *toasted marshmallows, a *spiced winter warmer or *hot chocolate shared with someone special.

"My Christmas at Temple Newsam provides a special way to celebrate the festive season with an unmissable outdoor experience.

TN.Neon Tree by Culture Creative, My Christmas Trails 2020. Photo by Richard Haughton © Sony Music

"The trail is designed for visitors of all ages and is accessible to all to enjoy."

Tickets are "selling fast", book now to avoid disappointment at http://christmasattemplenewsam.co.uk

Christmas at Temple Newsam is hosted by Sony Music and the trail is created by Culture Creative.

What time does it open?

The trail opens from 4.30pm daily, with the last entry at 8pm and closure at 10pm.

How much is it?

Admission: Advanced From: Adult £16, Child £12, Family £50 (2 adults & 2 children).

Free entry for carers and children aged 2 & under.

How much is parking?