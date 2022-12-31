Here are some of the comedians coming to Leeds in 2023.
From stand-up tours to spoof shows from some of television’s greatest comics, there are plenty of acts to see in Leeds in the new year. Here are nine comedians performing in Leeds in 2023.
1. Peter Kay
Award-winning Yorkshire comedian Peter Kay heads to the First Direct Arena on 20 January 2023 for his return to stand-up comedy after a decade-long hiatus.
Photo: Tristan Fewings
2. Romesh Ranganathan
After a sell-out tour in 2022, Romesh is back with a brand-new show examining the human condition. He returns to the First Direct Arena on 7 June.
Photo: Tim P. Whitby
3. Sarah Millican
Sarah Millican heads to Leeds Grand Theatre on 6 and 7 September for her new show, Late Bloomer. In Late Bloomer, she explores how she transformed from a quiet child to the woman she is now.
Photo: Tim P. Whitby
4. Paul Chowdhry
Following a complete sell-out 2021 tour, star of global smash hit Live Innit and Taskmaster Paul Chowdhry heads to the City Varieties Music Hall on 23 January.
Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack