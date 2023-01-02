5 festivals to look forward to in 2023 including Leeds Festival, Live At Leeds and Slam Dunk
Here are some of the fantastic festivals happening in Leeds in 2023.
From dance music extravaganzas to indie and rock spectaculars, there are plenty of festivals to look forward to in the coming year. Here are some of the best festivals coming to the city in 2023.
Leeds Festival
Leeds Festival takes place at Bramham Park between 25 to 27 August in 2023. So far, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers, Imagine Dragons and Lewis Capaldi have been announced to headline the main stages. Others joining the line-up include Becky Hill, Bicep, Wet Leg, Central Cee, Steve Lacy and Slowthai. Tickets are on sale now.
Slam Dunk
Slam Dunk takes place on Sunday 28 May 2023 at Temple Newsam. So far, The Offspring, Enter Shikari, Billy Talent, Bowling For Soup and Yellowcard have been announced as headliners. Joining them on the line-up are Flogging Molly, Less Than Jake, Creeper and Gogol Bordello. Tickets are on sale now.
Live At Leeds: In the Park
Live At Leeds: In the Park takes place on Saturday 27 May at Temple Newsam. Headlining the festival is Two Door Cinema Club, joined by The Lathums, Tom Walker, Everything Everything and Black Honey. Tickets are on sale now.
The Garden Party
The Garden Party is returning in 2023, with an announcement coming in January with information about the date and location. Last year, performers included Denis Sulta, Derrick Carter, Eats Everything and Skream.
Mint Festival
Celebrating the festival’s ten year anniversary in 2023, Mint Festival is set to return to Newsam Green Farm on Saturday 23 September if a licensing hearing scheduled for January determines that the event can take place.