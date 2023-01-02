From dance music extravaganzas to indie and rock spectaculars, there are plenty of festivals to look forward to in the coming year. Here are some of the best festivals coming to the city in 2023.

Leeds Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Festival takes place at Bramham Park between 25 to 27 August in 2023. So far, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers, Imagine Dragons and Lewis Capaldi have been announced to headline the main stages. Others joining the line-up include Becky Hill, Bicep, Wet Leg, Central Cee, Steve Lacy and Slowthai. Tickets are on sale now.

Pictured: Slam Dunk, Leeds Festival and Live At Leeds

Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk takes place on Sunday 28 May 2023 at Temple Newsam. So far, The Offspring, Enter Shikari, Billy Talent, Bowling For Soup and Yellowcard have been announced as headliners. Joining them on the line-up are Flogging Molly, Less Than Jake, Creeper and Gogol Bordello. Tickets are on sale now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live At Leeds: In the Park

Live At Leeds: In the Park takes place on Saturday 27 May at Temple Newsam. Headlining the festival is Two Door Cinema Club, joined by The Lathums, Tom Walker, Everything Everything and Black Honey. Tickets are on sale now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Garden Party

The Garden Party is returning in 2023, with an announcement coming in January with information about the date and location. Last year, performers included Denis Sulta, Derrick Carter, Eats Everything and Skream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mint Festival