31 festive pictures from the Yorkshire Evening Post's 2023 Carol Service at Leeds Minster
It is a highlight in the festive calendar, when hundreds turn out for the service at Leeds Minister which sees donations made to Martin House Children’s Hospice and presents left under the tree for the Cash for Kids Mission Appeal.
This year’s service was introduced by the Rev Canon Paul Maybury, the Rector of Leeds City Parish and Leeds Minster, followed by readings from YEP editor Joseph Keith, lifestyle specialist Abbey Maclure and reporter James Connolly.
Former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood rounded out the evening with a reading of classic Christmas poem ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.
The congregation was also treated to performances from the Minster Choir and the Yorkshire Evening Post Brass Band, while the audience was invited to join in with the carols.
Photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all the festive magic. Here are the best pictures –