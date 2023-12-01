Leeds news you can trust since 1890
31 festive pictures from the Yorkshire Evening Post's 2023 Carol Service at Leeds Minster

The generosity of the people of Leeds was on show once again at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s annual carol service on Thursday (November 30).
James Connolly
James Connolly
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT

It is a highlight in the festive calendar, when hundreds turn out for the service at Leeds Minister which sees donations made to Martin House Children’s Hospice and presents left under the tree for the Cash for Kids Mission Appeal.

This year’s service was introduced by the Rev Canon Paul Maybury, the Rector of Leeds City Parish and Leeds Minster, followed by readings from YEP editor Joseph Keith, lifestyle specialist Abbey Maclure and reporter James Connolly.

Former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood rounded out the evening with a reading of classic Christmas poem ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.

The congregation was also treated to performances from the Minster Choir and the Yorkshire Evening Post Brass Band, while the audience was invited to join in with the carols.

Photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all the festive magic. Here are the best pictures –

The congregation was also treated to performances from the Minster Choir.

Rev Canon Paul Maybury, Rector of Leeds City Parish and Leeds Minster, welcomed guests and introduced the service.

There was a huge turnout for the service, which is always a highlight in the festive calendar each year.

Many who attended made donations to Martin House Children’s Hospice and the Cash for Kids Mission Appeal.

Leeds Minster had been decorated in all its festive finery for the occasion.

As always, there were beautiful performances from the Yorkshire Evening Post Brass Band.

