17 Hidden gems that you will only know if you're from Leeds

4. Yeadon Tarn

While Yeadon Tarnfield Park (Tarn) is just a stone's throw from Leeds Bradford Airport, the tranquil setting and green space are a complete departure from the terminal's hectic atmosphere. The tarn, which hosts the Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre, measures 17 hectares and visitors can watch the planes take off and land at the nearby airport.

Photo: Gary Longbottom