17 Hidden gems that you will only know if you're from Leeds

The city of Leeds has a wealth of hidden gems that, all too often, only those who call it home will know about.
Here, we’ve picked a series of our favourites to showcase.
1. The Domino Club
Tucked away inside Leeds city centre's Grand Arcade, below a barber shop, this underground jazz bar and speakeasy has been a real hit since it opened.
"Probably one of the coolest places and speakeasys I’ve ever been to," one TripAdvisor reviewer said.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Bundobust
Indian vegetarian restaurant Bundobust burst onto the Leeds scene in 2014. The venue, on Mill Hill close to Leeds City Station, also offers a wide range of craft ales and beers alongside its extensive and exciting Indian street food menu. Pictured is Gopi Singh, executive chef at Bundobust.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Canal Gardens
Thousands of people visit Tropical World, opposite Roundhay Park's entrance, every year. But adjacent to the attraction is Canal Gardens, a hidden gem bursting with vibrant flowers, an eye-catching body of water and peaceful surroundings. Entry to the gardens is free to the public.
Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Yeadon Tarn
While Yeadon Tarnfield Park (Tarn) is just a stone's throw from Leeds Bradford Airport, the tranquil setting and green space are a complete departure from the terminal's hectic atmosphere. The tarn, which hosts the Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre, measures 17 hectares and visitors can watch the planes take off and land at the nearby airport.
Photo: Gary Longbottom