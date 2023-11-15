2 . Heather Edwards librarian and digital assistant at Leeds Central Library reads a vintage Fairytales book by Hans Christian Andersen next to a dragon created by fantasy artist Anne Stokes, ahead of the Fantasy: Realms of Imagination exhibition which opening this Friday at Leeds Central Library the exhibition explores the history of fantasy from 500BC up to the present day and includes rare illustrated books of classic fairy tales by the Brothers Grimm and Hans Christian Andersen. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 7th November 2023.

As well as exploring the golden age of fairy tales, the exhibition will take library-goers on a quest through the historic building, with different spaces exploring the origins of fantasy stories in ancient cultures across the world as well as looking at how the genre has influenced pop culture today. Photo: James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty