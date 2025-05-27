It’s been a remarkably warm and sunny spring but the rain has hit again this week while children are off for the week.

Whether you’re looking for fun activities or educational trips to enjoy with the children this week though, we’ve got you covered.

There are a good number of special events and activities going on during the week as well, meaning you don’t have to get trapped indoors at home.

Check out our gallery below of recommendations and options. And don’t forget to take your coat!

1 . TenPin TenPin at the Merrion Centre offers a whole host of activities, including bowling, escape rooms and arcade games, and is the perfect spot to visit following a recent £1.5m renovation | National World Photo Sales

2 . Royal Armouries Museum Leeds Dock is a great spot and the Royal Armouries is always perfect for taking the kids somewhere historical during the half term. As well as the displays of armour and frequent events there are specific exhibitions and events this half term to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Abbey House Museum Fresh after being saved from closure through an outpouring of public support, why not visit Abbey House Museum and immerse yourself in the Victorian themed activities and exhibitions. | Leeds City Council Photo: Leeds City Council Photo Sales

4 . Thackray Museum of Medicine The Thackray Museum of Medicine is a great Leeds asset and offers visitors a chance to wander through the grimy streets of Victorian Leeds, watch gruesome operations taking place in 19th-century operating theatre and discover the medical innovations that changed the world. | National World Photo Sales

5 . Leeds Industrial Museum As well as the fascinating artefacts on display, it's worth visiting Leeds Industrial Museum in Armley this Saturday (May 31) for Woolfest, which will celebrate the wonder of wool with craft stalls, workshops, live demonstrations, a pop-up tea room and loads more | Leeds City Council Photo Sales

6 . Leeds City Museum Enjoy the Miffy exhibition at Leeds City Museum and take part in one of the free Miffy-themed arts and crafts during the half term | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales