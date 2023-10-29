Leeds news you can trust since 1890
There were events to mark Halloween across Leeds on SaturdayThere were events to mark Halloween across Leeds on Saturday
There were events to mark Halloween across Leeds on Saturday

14 frightening Halloween photos in Leeds from the Otley Run and Swithens Farm pumpkin festival

There was spooky activities for Leeds residents of all ages to sink their fangs into across the weekend.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th Oct 2023, 11:56 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 13:56 GMT

With Halloween night landing on a Tuesday this year, Leeds locals took the chance to dress up as vampires, witches, ghouls and zombies and take part in the selection of child-and-family-unfriendly events or, for the older crowd, paint the town blood red.

YEP photographer Steve Riding visited the infamous Otley Run to capture pictures of the costumed punters and also paid a visit to Swithens Farm, where families enjoyed the annual pumpkin festival.

Also on was CluedUpp of Witchcraft and Wizardry Murder by Magic where participants had to solve a murder mystery by using their phones to hunt round Leeds city centre for clues.

Check out Steve’s photos in the gallery below:

From left, Adam Hill, Kyle Gittins, Libby Ballance and Jacob Blockley on The Otley Run

1. Getting half cut

From left, Adam Hill, Kyle Gittins, Libby Ballance and Jacob Blockley on The Otley Run Photo: Steve Riding

Halloween dress-up on the Otley Run

2. On the lash

Halloween dress-up on the Otley Run Photo: Steve Riding

The Otley Run was filled with horror-themed dress up

3. Halloween at the Otley Run

The Otley Run was filled with horror-themed dress up Photo: Steve Riding

Elijah Farley, 18 months, of Garforth happy with his pumpkin

4. Halloween at Swithens Farm

Elijah Farley, 18 months, of Garforth happy with his pumpkin Photo: Steve Riding

The Otley Run was packed with ghoulish costumes. From left is Oliver Howarth, Joe Copple, Lauren Lees, Caitlin Barlow, Alex Ward

5. Halloween at the Otley Run

The Otley Run was packed with ghoulish costumes. From left is Oliver Howarth, Joe Copple, Lauren Lees, Caitlin Barlow, Alex Ward Photo: Steve Riding

Devilish drinkers on the Otley Run

6. Halloween at the Otley Run

Devilish drinkers on the Otley Run Photo: Steve Riding

