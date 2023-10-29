14 frightening Halloween photos in Leeds from the Otley Run and Swithens Farm pumpkin festival
With Halloween night landing on a Tuesday this year, Leeds locals took the chance to dress up as vampires, witches, ghouls and zombies and take part in the selection of child-and-family-unfriendly events or, for the older crowd, paint the town blood red.
YEP photographer Steve Riding visited the infamous Otley Run to capture pictures of the costumed punters and also paid a visit to Swithens Farm, where families enjoyed the annual pumpkin festival.
Also on was CluedUpp of Witchcraft and Wizardry Murder by Magic where participants had to solve a murder mystery by using their phones to hunt round Leeds city centre for clues.
Check out Steve’s photos in the gallery below: