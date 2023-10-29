There was spooky activities for Leeds residents of all ages to sink their fangs into across the weekend.

With Halloween night landing on a Tuesday this year, Leeds locals took the chance to dress up as vampires, witches, ghouls and zombies and take part in the selection of child-and-family-unfriendly events or, for the older crowd, paint the town blood red.

YEP photographer Steve Riding visited the infamous Otley Run to capture pictures of the costumed punters and also paid a visit to Swithens Farm, where families enjoyed the annual pumpkin festival.

Also on was CluedUpp of Witchcraft and Wizardry Murder by Magic where participants had to solve a murder mystery by using their phones to hunt round Leeds city centre for clues.

Check out Steve’s photos in the gallery below:

1 . Getting half cut From left, Adam Hill, Kyle Gittins, Libby Ballance and Jacob Blockley on The Otley Run

2 . On the lash Halloween dress-up on the Otley Run

3 . Halloween at the Otley Run The Otley Run was filled with horror-themed dress up

4 . Halloween at Swithens Farm Elijah Farley, 18 months, of Garforth happy with his pumpkin

5 . Halloween at the Otley Run The Otley Run was packed with ghoulish costumes. From left is Oliver Howarth, Joe Copple, Lauren Lees, Caitlin Barlow, Alex Ward

6 . Halloween at the Otley Run Devilish drinkers on the Otley Run