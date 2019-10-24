13 of the most haunted buildings in Leeds to spook you this Halloween

The city is said to be full of haunted houses, deserted buildings and ghostly tales. With the spookiest day of the year just round the corner, we visit 13 of the most haunted buildings in Leeds. Each building has a uniquely ghoulish story - do you know of any other haunted buildings in Leeds?
1. Bronte Hall, Leeds Beckett University
A security guard reported opening up the empty building one morning and hearing the sound of somebody exhaling sharply right behind him. It is rumoured to be the ghost of a former lecturer who died in the building around 1920.
2. The Palace Pub
Thought to be haunted by the ghost of Michael Hill, a local actor, singer and entertainer who died in the pub in 1948. Both bar staff and drinkers have reported spotting a ghostly apparition lurking about inside The Palace.
3. Thackray Medical Museum
Said to be one of the most haunted places in Leeds, the building was once a workhouse and then Leeds Asylum. There have been many ghostly sightings, particularly of a man in a white coat and a woman seen in a top window.
4. Abbey House Museum
Located opposite Kirkstall Abbey, locals throughout history have spoken of hearing noises from midnight onwards from the museum, such as doors slamming, footsteps and noises.
