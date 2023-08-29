12 of the best car boot sales in and around Leeds including massive airport fair

There is no shortage of car boot sales in and around Leeds, with many hosting hundreds of cars selling antiques and unique items at bargain prices.

From vintage clothing and old records to collectable trinkets and family heirlooms, these car boot sales have got it all. Here are a handful of locations for you to check out on your next shopping trip –

Leeds and Bradford Airport Car Boot Sale

It’s the biggest on the list, as hundreds of cars take over Greengates Farm every Sunday from 6am. Located off Otley Old Road, this enormous car boot sale is a firm favourite for many in the city. Launched more than 30 years ago, it is held from March through to November.

Otley Car Boot Sale is a popular event for bargain hunters. Picture: James Hardisty.

Outlane Car Boot Sale

This bustling market, near the Dog O’Mighty hotel in Outlane, Scammonden, is home to plenty of treasures and offers a diverse array of goods with a vibrant atmosphere. It costs just £1 per person and £10 for a van or car, with details of when the next event is to be held posted on the sale’s Facebook page.

Pannal Car Boot Sale

This popular car boot sale has been in existence since the late 1990s, running every Saturday and Wednesday from March to October. It’s located near the A61/A658 roundabout between Leeds and Harrogate. Expect to find a steady stream of enthusiastic buyers, with a treasure trove of items up for grabs.

Dewsbury Rams Car Boot Sale

The Dewsbury Rams Car Boot Sale is open every Sunday between 6am and 12pm, taking place all year round including bank holiday weekends, with no advance booking is needed. It is held in Owl Lane, Dewsbury.

Wetherby Car Boot Sale

Hosted at Wetherby Racecourse, this car boot sale takes place every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday until the end of October. Set across sprawling grounds, no booking is required and sellers can simply turn up to secure their spot. The event lasts from 8am to 12.30pm.

Thorp Arch Car Boot Sale

The Thorp Arch Indoor and Outdoor Car Boot Sale is open every Sunday all year round, with gates opening at 7am for sellers and half an hour later for buyers. It is located at the Thorp Arch Retail Park on the Thorp Arch Estate.

Otley Car Boot Sale

Held at Wharfedale Farmers Auction Mart on Leeds Road, this is a year-round bargain hunters’ paradise. As an afternoon market, it offers the perfect opportunity for a Sunday morning lie-in while still providing the opportunity to earn some extra cash. It is held on hardstanding ground, so has the benefit of being mud-free. The car boot sale runs every Sunday from midday to 4pm.

Kirkheaton Cricket and Bowling Club

This car boot sale takes place at 9am on Saturdays at the club, in Backfield Lane, Kirkheaton.

Swithens Farm Car Boot Sale

Swithens Farm in Rothwell hosts a showcase of hidden gems once a month from April to September. The free-to-attend event sees a wealth of rarities being sold off. It kicks off at 10am.

Gildersome Car Boot Sale

The Gildersome Outdoor Car Boot Sale usually takes place every Sunday from June through to October, with sellers arriving at 6am and buying commencing from 7.30am. It takes place in Gelderd Road, Gildersome.

Ilkley Grammar School Car Boot Sale

The school, in Cowpasture Road, has in the past held an annual car boot sale, although some were called off during the pandemic. They are typically held on the playing fields and the money raised goes to the school itself. Shoppers can pick up unique finds and bargains, and a range of hot food and drinks are also usually served.

Rufforth Car Boot Sale