12 amazing murals that you can see on a street art tour of Leeds including tributes to legendary sports stars

The vibrant city of Leeds is home to some of the country’s most amazing murals – that you can see without spending a penny.
This street art tour through the cobbled lanes and around stadiums features a treasure trove of hidden masterpieces, from tributes to the city’s sporting greats to contemporary expressions of creativity.
With award-winning artists from celebrated backgrounds transforming the city's buildings into open-air galleries, what better way to spend a day than by exploring the stories behind each of these powerful murals?
So, without further ado, here’s our pick of some of the most amazing murals in Leeds –
Here are some of the best murals that you can see on a street art tour of Leeds. Photo: National World
2. You&Me, Me&You
This captivating mural by Anthony Burill can be found along The Calls and, in the short time since it was painted, has featured as an eye-catching backdrop to many photos. You&Me, Me&You first appeared in 2021 with a message designed to inspire togetherness at a time when the world was grappling with the pandemic. Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. Josh Warrington
Drivers will recognise this enigmatic artwork from under the Inner Ring Road flyover, in Wellington Street. Completed by street artist Akse P19 around three years ago, it shows boxer Josh Warrington moments after having claimed the IBF world featherweight title in 2018 at Elland Road stadium. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Reflections of Carnival
One of the latest on the Leeds street art scene, Reflections of Carnival was designed by artist Rhian Kempadoo-Millar to celebrate the rich and vibrant history of the Leeds West Indian Carnival. East Street Arts, Leeds West Indian Carnival and Leeds City Council were involved in the unveiling at Savile Mount in Chapeltown. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Kevin Sinfield
No list of street art in Leeds would be complete without this mural of Kevin Sinfield in Ash Road, Headingley. The Leeds Rhinos legend has inspired thousands with his mammoth fundraisers and intrepid challenges for charities, and this artwork near Headingley Stadium - which was commissioned by Leeds Street Gallery and painted by James Archer - celebrates that work. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Cosmic Rhapsody
Another recent addition, Cosmic Rhapsody was commissioned as part of the Leeds 2023 celebrations. It was designed by celebrated street artists Nomad Clan and was commissioned by theatre company Slung Low, as well as local children. It can be found on the side of The Warehouse in Holbeck. Photo: Simon Hulme