10 of the best things to do in Leeds this bank holiday weekend

With the weather looking promising for this weekend, it's a great excuse to get out and about and enjoy the best Leeds has to offer.

From leisurely walks to sipping cocktails on rooftops, here are 10 of the best places to visit to keep you entertained over the Spring bank holiday.

Roundhay Park

Stretching across 700 acres of parkland, with lakes, formal gardens and playgrounds, Roundhay Park offers a wealth of scenic spots to wander around, including both tarmac paths and woodland routes.

Visit: Mansion Lane, LS8 2HH - leeds.gov.uk



Sky Lounge

Take your cocktail drinking to new heights with a visit to Sky Lounge on the 13th floor of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

The swanky destination offers the perfect setting to soak up some sun while enjoying a lazy morning brunch, bubbly afternoon teas, or a cocktail or two, against the backdrop of Leeds city skyline.

Visit: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 2 Wharf Approach, Granary Wharf, LS1 4BR – leedsskylounge.co.uk



Meanwood Urban Valley Farm

Ideal if you have kids to keep entertained over the extended weekend, at this 24 acre Meanwood farm they can enjoy meeting the various animals, including the likes of goats, alpacas, sheep, donkeys and rabbits.

There is also an organic garden and nature area on site, as well as a coffee shop and picnic spot.

Visit: Sugarwell Road, Meanwood, LS7 2QG - mvuf.org.uk



Harewood House

This impressive country house will be playing host to the Great British Food Festival this weekend, welcoming local and artisan producers, chefs, and hot food vendors into its grounds.

There will also be a range of competitions, cookery lessons, activities and live music to enjoy over the course of the event.

Visit: Sandy Gate, Harewood, LS17 9LE - harewood.org



Tropical World

Journey through the rainforest, mangroves, desert and the nocturnal world at this popular visitor attraction, where you'll have the chance to meet an array of exotic animals.

From crocodiles and monkeys, to meerkats, lizards and butterflies, every corner offers a new discovery.

Visit: Princes Avenue, LS8 2ER - tropicalworld.leeds.gov.uk



Chevin Forest Park

If you are keen to embark on an adventure with a view, there are few spots more impressive than Chevin Forest Park.

Overlooking the market town of Otley, this large park boasts a network of paths to explore and offers magnificent panoramic views of the Wharfe Valley - perfect for both a stroll and a scenic picnic.

Visit: LS21 3DD - leeds.gov.uk



Oxygen Freejumping Trampoline Park

If you are looking to take on something more adrenaline-fuelled this bank holiday, why not pay a visit to this trampoline park in Kirkstall?

Boasting more than 150 interconnected trampolines, as well as a giant air bag, assault courses and nine different jumping zones, there’s hours of fun to be had here.

Visit: Cardigan Fields Leisure Park, Kirkstall Road, LS4 2DG - oxygenfreejumping.co.uk



The Leeds Owl Trail

Youngsters will love embarking on a treasure hunt around the city centre on this fun heritage trail which will guide you around 25 different locations.

A trail map can be downloaded online and there are some unique points of interest to spy along the way.

More info: leedsowltrail.com



TeamSport Go Karting

Fuel your need for speed at this indoor 580 metre go karting circuit, which is the longest racing track in Yorkshire.

Full of intricate twists and turns, the circuit ensures a challenging and full throttle race - perfect for a bit of healthy competition between friends or family.

Visit: S Accommodation Road, LS10 1NQ - team-sport.co.uk



Golden Acre Park

Hugely popular for its pretty gardens and circular lakeside walk, this north Leeds park stretches across 55 hectares, providing plenty of space to bask in the sunny weather.

There's a huge amount of space to set up a picnic, or you can head to the on-site cafe if you'd prefer.

Visit: Arthington Road, Bramhope, LS16 8BQ - leeds.gov.uk