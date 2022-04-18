Morley Beer Festival returned to Morley Cricket Club this Easter weekend.

10 fantastic photographs as Morley Beer Festival 2022 returns for the Easter weekend

Morley Beer Festival returned this Easter weekend as revellers soaked up the sun and sampled some new craft ales and ciders.

By Rebecca Marano
Monday, 18th April 2022, 5:39 pm

More 1,500 people attended the event at Morley Cricket Club, held for the first time since 2019 after two cancelled festivals due to the pandemic.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed down to take these fantastic snaps.

1. Town cryer

Steven Holt, the Morley Town Cryer opens the festival.

2. 'In Bielsa we trust'

Including some quirky names like In Bielsa We Trust - a homage to fan favourite and former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

3. Plenty on offer

There were more than 50 craft ales and ciders on offer.

4. Two pints

Guests picked up a few different beers to try with friends.

