10 fantastic photographs as Morley Beer Festival 2022 returns for the Easter weekend

More 1,500 people attended the event at Morley Cricket Club, held for the first time since 2019 after two cancelled festivals due to the pandemic.
1. Town cryer
Steven Holt, the Morley Town Cryer opens the festival.
2. 'In Bielsa we trust'
Including some quirky names like In Bielsa We Trust - a homage to fan favourite and former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.
3. Plenty on offer
There were more than 50 craft ales and ciders on offer.
4. Two pints
Guests picked up a few different beers to try with friends.