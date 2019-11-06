A family enjoying the celebrations. cc Bruce Rollinson

10 of the best pictures from Roundhay Park Bonfire Night 2019

Did you go to the huge event last night?

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:45 am

Here are ten of the best pictures from Roundhay Park as more than 70,000 descended on the field for a night of bonfires and fireworks:

1. Bonfire

The night saw more than 70,000 people attend. cc Bruce Rollinson

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Huge celebration

A woman watches the bonfire. cc Bruce Rollinson

3. Watching the bonfire

The event saw a huge attendance, with thousands arriving early to get the best spot. cc Bruce Rollinson

4. Better view

A girl gets a better view of the celebrations. cc Bruce Rollinson

