10 of the best pictures from Roundhay Park Bonfire Night 2019

Here are ten of the best pictures from Roundhay Park as more than 70,000 descended on the field for a night of bonfires and fireworks:
1. Bonfire
The night saw more than 70,000 people attend. cc Bruce Rollinson
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Huge celebration
A woman watches the bonfire. cc Bruce Rollinson
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Watching the bonfire
The event saw a huge attendance, with thousands arriving early to get the best spot. cc Bruce Rollinson
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Better view
A girl gets a better view of the celebrations. cc Bruce Rollinson
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
