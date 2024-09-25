For those who think that all that’s taking place in the theatrical world in the run up to Christmas is merely pantomime* - think again.

Though we do have a soft spot for the pantomime season (“oh no you don’t”, “oh yes I do”), call-and-response and audience participation might not be your idea of a relaxing night of culture.

Instead, we’ve taken a look across the Yorkshire region to pick out some of our highlights on the cultural calendar, be it classic jukebox musicals, a touch of ballet and dance or just a good old fashioned knees up, belly-laugh-inducing show in the surroundings of a grand theatre.

Many of the shows in question have tickets already on sale through Ticketmaster or ATG Tickets , but for the odd occasion something is not listed on either ticketing website, then our suggestion would be to contact the box office directly to avoid missing out.

Here’s our picks for what to check out across the Yorkshire region before the end of 2024 - and if you think we’ve missed something, let us know in the comments section below.

*Have no fear pantomime enthusiasts - we’ll have you covered soon enough!

1 . Heathers - The Musical Sedona Sky, Esme Bowdler and Daisy Twells star in the hit musical adaptation of Winona Ryder and Christna Slater's iconic film "Heathers" at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from October 1 to 5, 2024 | Pamela Raith Photography Photo Sales

2 . Only Fools and Horses: The Musical Join Del Boy, Rodney and Grandad as they bring Mandela House to the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford from October 7 until October 12 2024,. | Johan Persson Photo Sales

3 . Now That's What I Call A Musical The smash hit jukebox musical starring "Goodness Gracious Me" star Nina Wadia comes to the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford for a four-date engagement beginning October 16 2024. | Pamela Raith Photo Sales

4 . Hairspray - The Musical The smash hit show penned by the self-proclaimed "King of Filth" John Waters is coming to the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield from October 14 until October 19 2024. | Ellie Kurttz Photo Sales

5 . Swan Lake - Imperial Classic Ballet The magical ballet that even ardent detractors of the artform cannot deny is a cultural touchstone, Imperial Classic Ballet bring their performance to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax on October 17 2024 followed by the Royal Hall, Harrogate on October 27 2024. | Provided Photo Sales

6 . Grease Grease is indeed the word when it comes to one of the original jukebox musicals to win over audiences for many years. A season of the beloved show is set to take place at the Harrogate Theatre from October 23 to 26 2024. | Marc Brenner Photo Sales