Lilo and Stitch director Chris Sanders hopes to bring more magic to audiences with The Wild Robot 🤖

The Wild Robot opens in UK cinemas this week after strong reviews after its US premiere.

The film, based on the 2016 novel of the same name, features Lupita Nyong’o voicing the titular robot in question.

But ahead of its opening, is it worth taking the little ones to see at the cinema?

Two big movies are set to challenge Terrifier 3’s reign at the box office this week - the first based on Donald Trump’s formative years while the second a much warmer offering.

The Wild Robot is the big screen adaptation of Peter Brown’s 2016 novel of the same name which earned rave reviews upon its release, being named one of the best children's books of the year by Kirkus Reviews, the New York Public Library, Publishers Weekly and Shelf Awareness.

The film follows Roz, a robot shipwrecked on an uninhabited island who must adapt to her surroundings, build relationships with the local wildlife, and become the adoptive mother of an orphaned goose, Brightbill.

Helmed by Chris Sanders , who directed the incredibly popular animated films Lilo and Stitch and How To Train Your Dragon , the creative first encountered the book through his daughter, becoming well versed with the work before being offered the chance to direct the film years later.

Rather than just rely on CGI animation though, Sanders instead looked to adopt hand-painted techniques to give the film more of a look of a traditional Disney animated film or the works of hallowed Japanese director, Hayao Miyazaki .

But with all the pomp and pageantry that has gone into the film, ultimately is it worth you and the whole family heading to the cinema this weekend to see?

What is The Wild Robot about?

The Wild Robot, the latest film by How To Train Your Dragon director Chris Sanders, has already earned rave reviews since opening in the United States. | Dreamworks

“A cargo ship from Universal Dynamics loses several ROZZUM robots during a storm, with only one, Roz, surviving. She washes up on an uninhabited island where her attempts to communicate with the local animals fail, leaving her isolated. After accidentally crushing a goose nest, Roz takes responsibility for the last remaining egg, forming an unexpected bond with the gosling that hatches”.

Who is the voice cast in The Wild Robot?

Quite the impressive voice cast, which includes Lupita Nyong’o as the titular character, Pedro Pascal and two beloved UK actors in the form of Bill Nighy and Matt Berry.

What is The Wild Robot’s runtime?

IMDB has stated that the run time for The Wild Robot is 103 minutes, which works out as 1 hour 43 minutes - so expect a two hour outing at the cinema including trailers.

What age rating is The Wild Robot?

The British Board of Film Classification has rated The Wild Robot as a U, suitable for all ages, but advises that there are moments of “very mild threat, violence, language” abd “rude humour.”

Is The Wild Robot worth seeing when it opens?

It’s already received rave reviews during it’s advance screenings, with Rotten Tomatoes currently ranking The Wild Robot “Fresh” with a critic score of 98% based on 185 reviews, while the audience score (popcorn score) based on 5,000 user reviews has also seen the film earn a 98% “Fresh” score.

Of the glowing reviews The Wild Robot has received before opening in the United Kingdom, Olly Richards of Empire called the film “A gift of great storytelling, this is the best film Chris Sanders has made.” That opinion was also echoed by Stuff.co.nz’s James Croot , who called the film “A stunning-looking, heart-warming, crowd-pleasing cross between E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Wall-E and How to Train Your Dragon, this might just be the best animated movie of this – and many a year.”

The Wild Robot opens in UK cinemas on October 18 2024, including Vue and Odeon. The film is part of Odeon’s “MyLIMITLESS” membership , allowing for unlimited access to see films on show for a monthly fee. For more information, visit Odeon’s “MyLIMITLESS” page for more information.