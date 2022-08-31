Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Voice UK returns to TV in 2022: when does it start, how to watch and who are the judges?

The Voice UK will be making its return this autumn after the competition skipped its typical spring showing.

The ITV show will not only receive a schedule shake-up but a new segment called the ‘callback’ which follows the show’s blind audition.

Olly Murs - who first appeared as a judge in 2018 - said: “I cannot wait to be reunited with The Voice UK family! We always have so much fun making the show and I’m sure this series will be no exception.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

When will The Voice UK return?

The Voice UK typically appears on screens in spring but is airing live in early september instead, as part of a schedule shake up.

The Voice UK will return to ITV on Saturday, 3 September.

How to watch The Voice UK?

The first episode of the 11th season will be broadcasted from 8pm on ITV.

If for whatever reason you are unable to watch the series on live tv, you have the chance to watch it on catch-up service ITVHub.

The on-demand streaming platform will update with new episodes of The Voice UK after the television broadcast finishes - you will also have the opportunity to watch all past episodes.

How does The Voice UK work?

The show starts with the familiar audition stage where contestants sing on stage in front of an audience and the four judges have their backs to the singer.

If one of the judges is impressed by the singer’s talent, they can chose to press a red button and their chair will swivel around.

If just one judge has turned around during the song, the contestant is automatically allocated to their team, but if more than one judge has turned around, each coach will try to convince the singer to join their team.

Occasionally, none of the judges will turn around, meaning the auditionee will leave the show at the audition stage.

Following blind auditions, a new segment called ‘The Callbacks’ has been added where the singers within each team battle it out for a spot in the semi-final.

During the knockouts, team members will compete against each other, although this time they will each sing different songs.

The final round is broadcasted live and sees each member of the judges teams compete to be crowned victorious.

Who are this year’s The Voice UK judges?

There will be no changes to the line-up we saw in Season 10.

Anne-Marie returns for her second stint on the show after replacing former judge Meghan Trainor. The 31-year-old popstar won in her debut series as coach to scottish-singer Craig Eddie.

Tom Jones and Will.i.am are the longest serving judges having arrived in the ITV show’s first season.

Tom Jones

The Welsh-singer was born in 1940 and has emmased 36 Top 40 hits.

In a career spanning nearly six-decades, the 82-year-old joined the show in its inaugural season but decided to step away for a year in 2016.

Olly Murs

Olly Murs launched himself into pop culture stardom after achieving runner-up on the X Factor in 2009.

His self-titled debut sold more than 600,000 copies and became certified double platinum by BPI. He joined the judges panel in 2018.

Will-i-am

Will.i.am rose to fame as a part of the American group Black Eyed Peas.

Since going solo, the 47-year-old has released four albums and produced or co-written for artists such as Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, and Britney Spears.

Will.i.am is the longest running judge on The Voice UK following fellow mentor Tom Jones’ brief break from the competition in 2016.

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie is the newest judge on The Voice UK, joining in 2021.

The Essex-born star has released two studio albums and has been nominated for 10 Brit awards.