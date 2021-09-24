We've got plenty of homegrown talent in Leeds, but our university has had a hand in developing many big names.
From Hollywood actors with starring roles in Star Trek, the leader of the Labour Party, reality TV royalty and even Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend - some seriously famous faces have walked up the steps of Parkinson.
Take a look at who they are and what they studied during their time in Leeds.
1. Chris Pine
Hollywood actor Chris Pine is known for playing James T Kirk in the Star Trek reboot, Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman and Jack Ryan in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. What you might not know is that he also did a Junior Year Abroad studying English at the University of Leeds in 2001. Born into a showbiz family, he graduated from the University of California after his exchange student year in Leeds, before starting his own acting career.
Photo: PA Photo / Paramount Home Entertainment
2. Reverend Richard Coles
Reverend Richard Coles first became known as part of the 80s band The Communards, in particular, for their smash hit cover of "Don't Leave Me This Way". He received his MA in Theology and Religious Studies from the University of Leeds in 2005. He is now vicar of Finedon in Northamptonshire and regularly appears on radio and television shows such as QI and "Would I Lie to You? He recently published his book "The Madness of Grief: A Memoir of Love and Loss" following the death of his husband David.
Photo: Tim Anderson/PA
3. Jamie Laing
Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing shot to fame as part of the posh reality TV show. He then went on to establish his own business, Candy Kittens, before appearing in the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing, after being injured the previous year. He studied Theatre and Performance and graduated from the University of Leeds in 2011. He now hosts two successful podcasts, Private Parts and a BBC Podcast, 6 Degrees from Jamie and Spencer.
Photo: Trinity Leeds
4. Alice Levine
Radio presenter and 1/3 of the podcast 'My Dad Wrote a Porno" Alice Levine studied English at the University of Leeds, graduating in 2008. She attended the uni with her MDWAP co-hosts, Jamie Morton, who did Communications Studies, and James Cooper, who studied History. The podcast has been described as 'a cultural phenomenon'. As of 2020, the podcast has been downloaded over 250 million times. Photo: My Dad Wrote a Porno, the live show based on the hit podcast.
Photo: From left: Alice Levine, Jamie Morton and James Cooper