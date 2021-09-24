2. Reverend Richard Coles

Reverend Richard Coles first became known as part of the 80s band The Communards, in particular, for their smash hit cover of "Don't Leave Me This Way". He received his MA in Theology and Religious Studies from the University of Leeds in 2005. He is now vicar of Finedon in Northamptonshire and regularly appears on radio and television shows such as QI and "Would I Lie to You? He recently published his book "The Madness of Grief: A Memoir of Love and Loss" following the death of his husband David.

Photo: Tim Anderson/PA