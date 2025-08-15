The Thursday Murder Club is about to arrive on Netflix - but when exactly can you watch it? 👀

The Thursday Murder Club is coming to a screen near you.

The movie is based on the beloved books by Richard Osman.

But when can you actually watch the movie?

It is almost time to grab your favourite blanket and a cup of something warm because The Thursday Murder Club is about to arrive.

Netflix is adapting the best-selling books by Pointless and House of Games favourite Richard Osman into a movie. It boasts a truly star-studded cast including Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan - who are reunited fresh off the first season of MobLand.

Fans will not have to wait too much longer to see Elizabeth, Ron, Joyce and Ibrahim brought to life. The movie is set for a brief cinema release before coming to streaming this month.

When does The Thursday Murder Club release on Netflix?

The Thursday Murder Club first look | Giles Keyte/Netflix

Just like with the recent season of Wednesday, Netflix is releasing its adaptation of the Richard Osman books on the perfect day. I am of course talking about a Thursday, in this case on August 28, 2025.

It will get a brief release in cinemas for UK audiences, it has been confirmed. The Thursday Murder Club will arrive on the big screen on Friday, August 22, less than a week before its streaming premiere.

Check with your local cinema to see if it will have the film. If you are waiting for it to arrive on Netflix, the movie will be available at 8am British time based on the streamers usual release schedule.

Who is in the cast of The Thursday Murder Club?

Netflix has assembled a true all-star line-up of legendary British actors for its take on The Thursday Murder Club. Viewers will not need to be introduced to the names on this list:

Helen Mirren - Elizabeth Best, a retired spy

Pierce Brosnan - Ron Ritchie, a retired union leader

Ben Kingsley - Ibrahim Arif, a retired psychiatrist

Celia Imrie - Joyce Meadowcroft, a retired nurse

David Tennant - Ian Ventham

Jonathan Pryce - Stephen Best, Elizabeth's husband

Naomi Ackie - PC Donna De Freitas, a local police officer

Daniel Mays - DCI Chris Hudson

Henry Lloyd-Hughes - Bogdan

Richard E. Grant - Bobby Tanner

Tom Ellis - Jason Ritchie, Ron's son

Geoff Bell - Tony Curran

Paul Freeman - John Grey

Sarah Niles - Patrice De Freitas, Donna's mother

Ingrid Oliver - Joanna Meadowcroft, Joyce's daughter

As previously mentioned, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan have already worked together this year in the hit streaming series MobLand. You can find that series on Paramount Plus.

What to expect from The Thursday Murder Club?

Netflix has also released a brief synopsis for the 2025 film. It reads: “The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees - Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) - who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. W

“When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.”

Based on the books by Richard Osman, The Thursday Murder Club is directed by Chris Columbus - who helmed the first two Harry Potter movies as well as the original Home Alone.

