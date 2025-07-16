The Summer I Turned Pretty’s third season has started - but when will the next episode be out? 💕

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s final season has started.

First two episodes are out now on Prime Video.

But when will the next episode be released?

The Summer I Turned Pretty has returned to Cousins Beach after a two year wait. Prime Video’s hit YA series is back for its third and final season.

Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad have crossed paths once again - but who will she end up with for good? The first two episodes were released on streaming today (July 16), however there is plenty more to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is set to be rolled out throughout the rest of summer. But when exactly will the next episode be out?

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Steven (Sean Kaufman) , Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), and Belly (Lola Tung) in The Summer I Turned Pretty | Erika Doss/Prime

The preview for the season, via Prime Video, reads: “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah.

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the next episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty out?

Just like the second season of the Prime Video show, the third and final one is being released weekly. The first two episodes came out today (July 16) and the rest will continue over the coming weeks.

The third episode will be released next week (July 23). Here is the full schedule

July 16 - Episodes 1-2

July 23 - Episode 3

July 30 - Episode 4

August 6 - Episode 5

August 13 - Episode 6

August 20 - Episode 7

August 27 - Episode 8

September 3 - Episode 9

September 10 - Episode 10

September 17 - Episode 11

What time is The Summer I Turned Pretty out?

Prime Video is consistent with when it releases its new shows and movies. It drops episodes for programmes - including The Summer I Turned Pretty - at 8am BST.

For American viewers, TSITP episodes will arrive at 3am ET/ 12am PT on Thursdays through to September 17. So you may need to dodge spoilers for a little bit each week, if you can’t stay up that late.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.