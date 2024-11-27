The Script: What to expect when the Irish four-piece perform in Leeds

The Script performing the rousing anthem 'Paint The Town Green' during Monday's gig at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool | Photo by Christian Evans

Irish four-piece The Script are set to take to the stage at Leeds’ First Direct Arena for the latest leg of their Satellites tour tomorrow evening - National World’s Christian Evans has shared what we can expect to see.

The Script showed they are still at the top of their game as the Irish four-piece delivered a ‘Hall of Fame’ worthy performance at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

After an impressive performance, frontman Danny O’Donoghue proclaimed it to be a new era for The Script as they continue life as a four-piece, and with an emphatic cheer from the audience it’s safe to say that the new era is being welcomed with open arms.

Before I dive into The Script’s performance, I’d just like to say Tom Walker… take a bow. Admittedly, prior to last night I hadn’t listened to a great deal of the Scottish singer-songwriter’s catalogue, but was left in awe with the singer’s boundless energy and enthusiasm, his catchy hooks, blissful voice and the evocative lyrics and instrumentals from Walker and his backing band. Throughout his 45-minute set, he got the audience singing and bouncing and won over those who didn’t know who he was in an instant. It’s safe to say that Tom has earned himself some new fans.

Sufficiently warmed up after Walker’s impressive opening set, not even a 30-minute wait could temper the anticipation inside the M&S Bank Arena and as drummer Glen Power kicked things off with a drum solo, you knew it was going to be a masterful display of musicianship.

Donning an eye-catching sparkling red suit jacket, Danny O’Donoghue entered the B-stage by climbing through the crowd like All Elite Wrestling’s Jon Moxley, and was greeted by an eruption of cheers as the band belted out the opening bars of ‘You Won’t Feel a Thing’ before the arena broke into a sea of waving arms… and phones for a captivating rendition of ‘Superheroes’.

With charisma, charm and energy in abundance, it’s hard not to love O’Donoghue as a frontman, and it’s easy to see how The Script have built an audience of diehard fans. Throughout the years, the band has developed a reputation for being a fan-friendly band, and O’Donoghue got the crowd engaged from the outset as he climbed through the audience to perform ‘Rain’, passing along the microphone for fans to partake in a singalong.

After moving to the main stage, the four-piece got things off to a frenetic start as the Bruno Mars-esque ‘Both Ways’, the pop-rock hit ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ that highlighted Power’s powerful vocals and a spine-tingling rendition of ‘The Man Who Can’t Be Moved’ that reverberated around the arena and left an appreciative and O’Donoghue soaking up the atmosphere.

In the first part of the set, it’s hard to select one moment that stood out the most. ‘If You Could See Me Now’ feels particularly poignant as O’Donoghue looked to the sky and dedicated the track to the late Mark Sheehan, the POV breakup inspired ‘Nothing’ that saw the frontman climb into the crowd once again for a singalong was fun, the rousing and uplifting ‘Paint The Town Green’ provides a whole new take on anthems, and a gripping rendition of ‘For The First Time’ is a fitting closer to the first part of the set.

Serenaded by a chorus of the latter, the band made their return to the stage for the encore and belted out The Killers-inspired track ‘‘Home is Where the Hurt Is’ before euphoric renditions of the pop-rock fan-favourite ‘Breakeven’ and the timeless classic ‘Hall of Fame’ closed out the evening in style.