Leeds University’s Stylus was bursting at the seams on Thursday night as The Royston Club brought their trademark mix of jangly indie grit and heartfelt lyricism to a packed house.

From the opening notes of The Patch Where Nothing Grows, it was clear this wasn’t just another stop on the tour - it was a full-throttle celebration of everything that makes this band one of the most exciting live acts around.

The Welsh quartet wasted no time throwing themselves into the set. Glued to the Bed and Blisters came early, raw and restless, setting the tone for a night that swung effortlessly between euphoria and introspection. The crowd, mostly students but with plenty of loyal fans, were locked in from the first chorus.

Mid-set, songs like 30/20 and Mrs Narcissistic showed off the band’s knack for melodic storytelling, while Through the Cracks and A Tender Curiosity gave frontman Tom Faithfull’s vocals space to breathe. The mood softened briefly, but Spinning and Shivers soon kicked the energy back into gear.

By the time Crowbar and Curses & Spit landed, Stylus was shaking. The pit was alive, the balcony bouncing, and the energy contagious. 52 and Mariana added a touch of warmth, before I’m a Liar came roaring in - all sharp hooks and soaring emotion.

Then came the closer: Cariad. As soon as those first delicate chords rang out, the room fell silent. As Faithfull started, the audience joined in, each lyric carried with a shared sense of feeling and intensity. It was a genuinely moving moment - a collective release that felt intimate despite the packed venue. The band looked visibly touched, smiling through the final lines as the song drifted to its close.

When the lights finally came up, there was a long pause before anyone moved - that quiet sort of awe that only comes from something special.

A stunning night of connection and craft. The Royston Club played with heart, precision, and humility, and Leeds gave them the kind of reception that proves just how deeply their songs resonate. Cariad was the perfect ending - beautiful, bittersweet, unforgettable.