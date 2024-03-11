Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pioneering social experiment offers an insight into the British legal system, where guests can join a jury to determine the outcome of a criminal trial reconstruction.

The experience is going on tour this summer in an inflatable courtroom arena, which boasts street food vendors and a prosecco and gin bar.

Written and delivered by real criminal barristers, the trial is based on the true stories of serial killers Dennis Nilsen and Jeffrey Dahmer.

The Murder Trial Live experience is returning to Leeds this summer (Photo by The Murder Trial Live)

Guests will meet the defendant Jack Brewer, who the prosecution believe brutally murdered more than 20 people, even consuming part of the victims' flesh.

Forensic and post-mortem evidence suggests that Brewer carefully plotted, abducted and murdered his victims in cold blood.

The Murder Trial Live first toured the UK in 2018 and came to Leeds the following year, returning again in 2020, shortly before the former production company stopped trading due to the pandemic.

Showtour Ticketing has since taken over the live event and secured a £500,000 investment for the upcoming tour.

When is the Murder Trial Live coming to Leeds?

The Murder Trial Live tour is coming to Leeds on Friday August 23-Monday August 26. The inflatable courtroom, dubbed the Crown Court Arena, will be located in Yarnbury Rugby Club, Brownberrie Lane, Horsforth.

There are peak-time shows at 6pm on August 23, noon and 6pm on August 24 and noon and 6pm on August 25. Two off-peak shows will take place on August 26, at noon and 6pm.

How can I get tickets and how much do they cost?

Standard tickets for peak-time events cost £65, or £75 for premium juror tickets and £85 for front-row seats. Standard tickets for off-peak events cost £35, with premium tickets priced at £45 and front-row seats £55.