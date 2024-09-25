The Lumineers 2025 UK tour: US Americana group announce UK shows ahead of new album - dates and tickets
- US folk act The Lumineers have announced a European tour for 2025, with dates in the United Kingdom scheduled.
- The group are set to perform in Cardiff, London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow ahead of the release of their fifth studio album.
- Here’s when you can get tickets to see the multi-award nominated act on the UK road, plus a look at what they “could” play from their back catalogue of hits.
Grammy-award nominated folk/americana act The Lumineers are gearing up for the release of their fifth studio album with a European tour in mid-2025 - and the UK is on their schedule.
The group, who are set to release their latest effort “Live from Wrigley Field” on September 28 2024, are set to perform in Cardiff, London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow as part of their widespread European tour next year.
The tour comes as Live Nation announced that the group are set to release the long-awaited follow up to their 2022 album “Brightside,” which peaked at the top of the Billboard US Alternative Albums and US Rock Albums upon its release.
The group have also had success on the UK charts, with their 2015 album “Cleopatra” topping the UK Albums Chart upon its release, while their lead single from their debut album, “Ho Hey,” reached number #8 on the UK singles charts back in 2012.
Here’s where you can catch The Lumineers on their UK tour dates, alongside how to get tickets to avoid missing out - both presale access and general ticket sales.
Where are The Lumineers performing during their 2025 UK tour?
The US group are set to perform at the following UK venues as part of their 2025 European tour:
- May 22 2025: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- May 24 2025: The O2, London
- May 25 2025: AO Arena, Manchester
- May 28 2025: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- May 29 2025: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
When can I get tickets to see The Lumineers on their 2025 UK tour?
Presale tickets
Those with access to The Lumineers presales can order tickets from October 2 2024, while those who have Metropolis Music or Spotify presale access can purchase tickets from October 3 2024.
General ticket sales
Tickets are set to go on sale on October 4 2024 through Metropolis Music and Ticketmaster, while Mastercard Holders can also get “Preferred Seating” from the on-sale date too.
What have The Lumineers been performing live recently?
We have to venture back to 2023 to get a good idea what The Lumineers could perform during their shows in the United Kingdom, and no doubt with the advent of a new studio album, songs from it will no doubt permeate their setlist.
But according to Setlist.FM, during one of the act’s headline shows at the Showcentre Complex in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, the following songs were performed.
- Desperado (Intro)
- Cleopatra
- Flowers in Your Hair
- Ho Hey
- Angela
- WHERE WE ARE
- Dead Sea
- A.M. RADIO
- Slow It Down
- Charlie Boy
- BRIGHTSIDE
- Gloria
- Sleep on the Floor
- Ophelia
- Leader of the Landslide
- Gun Song
- April
- Salt and the Sea
- Classy Girls
- Big Parade
Encore:
- Donna
- Submarines
- REMINGTON
- REPRISE
- Stubborn Love
“Live From Wrigley Field” by The Lumineers is set for release on September 27 2024 through all leading digital retailers and on vinyl/compact disc through all leading record stores including Rough Trade and HMV.
