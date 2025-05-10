Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The BBC is on the hunt for talented amateur sewers as The Great British Sewing Bee prepares to return to Leeds for its 12th series.

Filming will once again take place at Sunnybank Mills in Farsley, with the production team now casting for the next round of contestants willing to face the scrutiny of judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

The long-running series, which has become a staple of British television, challenges participants to create garments under pressure — testing not only their technical skills but also their creativity and eye for design.

Producers are inviting applications from UK residents aged 18 or over who have experience making various types of clothing, including womenswear, menswear, and childrenswear. While entrants are not expected to be masters of every sewing technique, a solid foundation and a clear passion for garment-making are essential.

In a statement, the BBC said: “Everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses as well as things they enjoy making the most. There’s always time to practise through the process.”

The deadline for applications is 8pm on Wednesday, May 15.