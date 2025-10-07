A new dawn is shining over the Great British Bake Off tent. The remaining bakers will be heading back for pastry week this evening.

The full list of challenges that the amateurs will face tonight (October 7) have been revealed. Find out more.

Originally, 12 bakers (unfortunately not a bakers dozen) stepped into the tent back in week one. As we pass the half-way mark, just seven remain, and another will soon be leaving.

But who is still in the cast of The Great British Bake Off for week 6? Here’s all you need to know:

Hassan - South Yorkshire - eliminated 30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire was the first to leave the Bake Off tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking". Hassan was sent home at the end of episode 1

Leighton - Surrey - eliminated 59-year-old Leighton was the second baker to be eliminated. Originally from Swansea, proud Welshman Leighton lives in Surrey now and is a software delivery manager. He likes to play with traditional Welsh/British and American flavours, with favourites like Welsh cakes with peanut butter and Victoria Sponge with key lime pie filling.

Pui Man - Essex - eliminated The third baker to leave the tent was 51-year-old bridal designer Pui Man. Born in Hong Kong and now lives in Essex with her husband and two children. While the other bakers may dream of a Hollywood handshake, Pui Man's got her eye on the show's first ever Hollywood hug - unfortunately that remains just a dream after he exit.

Jessika - London - eliminated 32-year-old Jessika was the fourth baker to leave the tent - being eliminated in back-to-school week. She is a gymnastic, roller-skating Drag King whose creations are as vibrant as her personality. Her signature bakes fuse daring flavours like salted mango caramel and cardamom, or Jerusalem artichoke caramel with a dark chocolate mousse.

Nadia - Liverpool 41-year-old Nadia is a hairdresser from Liverpool and she was the fifth baker to leave the tent. Blending Indian and Italian flavours with Scouse spirit, Nadia is a chatterbox bringing warmth and laughter into to every room. For her, baking is all about heart, heritage, and keeping joy at the centre of it all.