The Great British Bake Off is just seven days away from crowning its series 16 winner. Baring any major disasters, a clear favourite is expected to become the latest champion.

The four remaining amateurs will return to the tent for the 2025 semi-final in just a few hours. Only three spots are up for grabs in next week’s grand finale, so there will be another hard goodbye this evening.

Viewers who have been watching week-by-week will not be surprised by who is the favourite to win the whole competition. There has been a clear frontrunner for a while and they are backed to go all the way.

Gambling.com has revealed the latest odds prior to tonight’s (October 28) semi-final. See who is the favourite to win before Patisserie Week.

Hassan - eliminated Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2.

Leighton - eliminated Leighton was the second baker to leave the tent. He departed in biscuit week.

Pui Man - eliminated Despite her best efforts in the showstopper, Pui Man's time in the bake off tent came to an end in week three. She was eliminated during bread week.

Jessika - eliminated Jessika was labelled an 'immediate icon' by viewers during episode one. However, her time in the GBBO tent came to a premature end in Back-to-School week. She was eliminated in week four.

Nadia - eliminated Nadia's time in the GBBO tent came to an end in chocolate week, as she struggled across all of the challenges. She was eliminated in week 5.