The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry will be heading to Leeds this weekend as they co-headline the 2023 UK tour. The British and the American bands, whose hits include ‘I Believe in A Thing Called Love’ and ‘Carry Me On Down The Road’ respectively, will visit Leeds this Friday before concluding their tour in London on Saturday (February 4).

The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins said on the tour: “Legend tells of a night, some 10 or more years ago, upon which The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry serenaded the nocturnal creatures of Thetford Forest, receiving generally favourable reviews in the woodland press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like the owls and squirrels of that fabled evening, we give to you an opportunity to stand beaks and mouths a-gape in awe and wonder at the awesome power of power chords played by the very same fingers, but within the convenient shelter of an arena instead of in a moon-dappled forest clearing.

“There may be some seating so you won’t have to sit on toadstools. Also, modern flushing toilet facilities, not just tree trunks and bushes. Remember what the Thetford fauna say – ‘The music of Black Stone Cherry and The Darkness is TREEmendous, and Never LEAVES you’.”

Black Stone Cherry added: “The rock n’ roll history books will tell you that on a summer’s night in 2012, tucked way back in the English countryside, two bands, from different parts of the world, came together to bring people a night of high energy, pedal to the metal, in your face unscripted rock ‘n’ roll.

Two rock n’ roll bands, The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry will be performing for one night in Leeds.

“A bond was formed that could only have been blessed by the wizards of said forest. We absolutely cannot wait to create more magic and release the lightning that both bands caught in a bottle so many years ago. Grab your friends, grab your family, but hold on to your asses because this tour is going to ROCK!”

The two bands began their tour of the UK in January, with stops in Liverpool, Birmingham, and Glasgow. Here is everything you need to know about the concert in Leeds’ First Direct Arena on Friday, including if you could get a last minute ticket.

The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry tickets in Leeds

Tickets for the concert are still available on Ticketmaster , with a starting price of £46.95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time do the doors open?

According to First Direct Arena , the doors will open at 6pm and the concert will start at 7pm.

Possible setlists

These are the possible setlists for both The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry, based on their recent show in Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Darkness

Growing on Me

Black Shuck

Motorheart

One Way Ticket

Heart Explodes

Solid Gold

Love Is Only a Feeling

Japanese Prisoner of Love

Givin’ Up

Get Your Hands Off My Woman

I Believe in a Thing Called Love

Love on the Rocks With No Ice

Black Stone Cherry

Me and Mary Jane

Burnin’

Again

Soulcreek

Blind Man

In My Blood

Out of Pocket

Like I Roll

Cheaper to Drink Alone

Things My Father Said

White Trash Millionaire

Blame It on the Boom Boom

Lonely Train

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad