The Chemical Brothers have announced a 2023 UK arena tour including a date in Leeds. The electronic music duo - made up of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons - will be performing six shows across the UK and Ireland later this year, with visits to several major cities.

Kicking off their tour at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 26, the band will make a stop at Leeds First Direct Arena on October 28 after their concert in Manchester, before heading to Dublin and Birmingham and finally wrapping up at London’s O2 on November 4.

According to NME , the announcement comes after the release of The Chemical Brothers’ latest single, ‘No Reason’, which marks the first new material from them since their 2021 two-song release, ‘The Darkness That You Fear.’

The duo are scheduled to perform at this year’s Coachella, Isle Of Wight Festival and Wilderness Festival, among a string of European and US dates. Last summer, The Chemical Brothers were forced to cancel their last-minute DJ set at Glastonbury after Rowlands contracted Covid.

The Chemical Brothers Leeds date

How to get The Chemical Brothers tour tickets

The tickets will be on general sale on Ticketmaster from 9.30am on Friday, March 31 and the presale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 29, from 9.30am.

The Chemical Brothers UK Tour 2023 venues

October 26 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October 27 - AO Arena, Manchester

October 28 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

November 1 - 3Arena, Dublin

November 3 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

November 4 - The O2, London

