The 15 best Greggs in Leeds according to Google reviews including Leeds Bradford Airport and Kirkstall Road

For National Sausage Roll Day 2023, the Yorkshire Evening Post have listed the 15 best rated Greggs in Leeds according to Google reviews.

By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

Few things are more iconic than Greggs sausage rolls. And while you might always know what you get from a Greggs, some shops might provide better service than others.

To celebrate National Sausage Roll Day on June 5, Yorkshire Evening Post have had a look at the numerous Greggs in Leeds and listed the 15 best rated ones according to Google reviews.

The highest rated Greggs in Leeds is located at the airport. One reviewer said it has the best coffee they've ever had at a Greggs.

1. Greggs Leeds Bradford Airport - 4.8/5

The highest rated Greggs in Leeds is located at the airport. One reviewer said it has the best coffee they've ever had at a Greggs. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

One reviewer said about the second best rated Greggs: "Excellent shop, great staff, great bacon and sausage sandwiches."

2. Greggs High Street Yeadon - 4.4/5

One reviewer said about the second best rated Greggs: "Excellent shop, great staff, great bacon and sausage sandwiches."

One reviewer said: "Nice for a quick bite if you're busy especially breakfast option of a bacon sandwich and a coffee for under £3."

3. Greggs Middleton Park Avenue - 4.4/5

One reviewer said: "Nice for a quick bite if you're busy especially breakfast option of a bacon sandwich and a coffee for under £3."

One person said about this 4.3 stars Greggs: "The staff are lovely, very friendly and talkative. The food is nice and well priced! Good for a quick rush!"

4. Greggs Harehills Lane - 4.3/5

One person said about this 4.3 stars Greggs: "The staff are lovely, very friendly and talkative. The food is nice and well priced! Good for a quick rush!"

