The 1% Club is back with a brand new season.

ITV’s hit quiz show is returning for more episodes.

But what time can you expect it to start?

Grab your thinking caps because The 1% Club is back for another season. ITV is preparing to test your brain with more devilishly tricky questions.

The quiz show has become a firm fixture on the broadcaster’s schedule since its launch back in 2022. It is preparing to kick-off another run of episodes, just as the weather makes it far more exciting to stay inside.

But when will it be on TV and who is on hosting duties? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does The 1% Club start today?

Lee Mack hosts The 1% Club. Photo: ITV | ITV

The new series of the beloved quiz show is set to begin tonight (October 11). Viewers can expect it to continue on Saturday nights going forward.

The 1% Club will start at 8.40pm on ITV1/ STV and it will run for nearly an hour. It is due to finish at 9.40pm, according to the schedule.

How to watch The 1% Club?

The quiz show will once again be broadcast on ITV1 - or STV for viewers in Scotland. It will also air live on ITVX/ STV Player and episodes will be available on demand.

It is expected to be broadcast on Saturday nights over the coming weeks.

Who is the presenter of The 1% Club?

Comedian Lee Mack is the host of The 1% Club and has been since it premiered back in 2022. He has been the presenter on all four series so far.

Where do you know the presenter from?

Lee Mack will be a familiar face if you are a regular watcher of terrestrial TV. You may remember him from his popular and long-running sitcom Not Going Out, which has been going since 2006.

He has also regularly appeared on shows like Would I Lie To You? as well as Have I Got News for You and Never Mind the Buzzcocks. He has also appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Mack has also been on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in the past, most recently in 2022. While he starred in the Sky movie Bad Tidings alongside Chris McCausland at the end of 2024.

