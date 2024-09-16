Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having won over audiences at Leeds and Reading 2024, Teddy Swims has announced a return to the UK

Teddy Swims is set to return to the United Kingdom in 2025 for a series of shows throughout the country.

The “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy” hitmaker is set for dates in Birmingham, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Here’s when Teddy Swims is performing in the United Kingdom and how to get your hands on tickets - including presale dates.

Having wowed audiences during the summer festival season with appearances at Leeds and Reading Festival, US soul musician Teddy Swims has announced a return to the UK.

The singer, who released his latest single “ Bad Dreams ” on Friday (September 13 2024), and recently performed at the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 , is set to perform in Birmingham, London, Manchester and Glasgow as part of his wider-reaching European tour dates in early 2025.

2024 has seen the “ Lose Control ” singer’s meteoric rise continue, after being nominated for four awards at the recent MTV VMAs, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best Alternative, and PUSH Performance of the Year,

The aforementioned song from his debut album, “ I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) ” has since gone 2x Platinum and claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart , amassing over 2.2 billion global streams since its release, and was recently inducted into Spotify’s “Billions Club.”

But when is Teddy Swims performing in the United Kingdom, is it too close to when Oasis is performing their reunion shows, and what could Teddy Swims perform when he returns to the United Kingdom in 2025?

Where is Teddy Swims performing during his 2025 UK tour?

After winning a new legion of fans during his UK summer festival appearances, Teddy Swims is set to return to the country for a series of gigs in March 2025. | Getty Images for MTV

Teddy Swims is set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Teddy Swims on his 2025 UK tour?

Presale tickets

Those who have access to Artist presales, O2 Priority, Metropolis Music, Live Nation and Spotify presales can pick up tickets within the following windows of time:

Artist presale : September 17 2024 @ 9am

: September 17 2024 @ 9am O2 Priority : September 18 2024 @ 9am

: September 18 2024 @ 9am Metropolis Music : September 19 2024 @ 9am

: September 19 2024 @ 9am Spotify : September 19 2024 @ 9am

: September 19 2024 @ 9am Live Nation : September 19 2024 @ 9am

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence on September 20 2024 from 9am through Ticketmaster UK .

What has Teddy Swims been performing live recently?

We could go back to when Teddy Swims performed at Leeds and Reading 2024, however with the tour set to feature a number of additional songs than during a festival set.

We took a look at his most recent show at the Grand Casino Events Centre in Hinckley, Minnesota to get an idea what his UK performances may look like (Credit: Setlist.FM )

Goodbye's Been Good to You

What More Can I Say

Broke

911

Bad Dreams

Hammer to the Heart

All That Really Matters

Funeral

Apple Juice

Simple Things

You're Still the One (Shania Twain cover)

Some Things I'll Never Know

Bed on Fire

Encore:

Tell Me

Lose Control

The Door

Did you see Teddy Swims perform at Leeds and Reading Festival 2024 and are set to pick up a ticket to one of his UK shows in 2025? Let us know how he is live or your thoughts on his performances by leaving a comment below.