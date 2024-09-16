Supergrass Leeds O2 Academy: Britpop legends reunite for 30th anniversary 'I Should Coco' tour - ticket info

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Sep 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A massive Britpop band has reunited as they prepare to head out on a UK tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their UK number one debut album.

Supergrass have today (September 16) announced that they will once again take to the stage together as the Oxford band celebrates three decades of their debut album I Should Coco.

Released in May 1995, the album debuted at number three in the UK, before rising to number one in the week following Glastonbury, where it stayed for three weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Supergrass is set to reunite in 2025 for a UK tour celebrating the 30th annivesary of their debut album “I Should Coco”.Supergrass is set to reunite in 2025 for a UK tour celebrating the 30th annivesary of their debut album “I Should Coco”.
Supergrass is set to reunite in 2025 for a UK tour celebrating the 30th annivesary of their debut album “I Should Coco”. | Getty Images

It spawned singles such as “Caught by the Fuzz”, “Lenny”, and “Alright”; the worldwide hit that remains the band’s best-known song.

Throughout May 2025, Supergrass will be performing at venues around the UK, including Leeds’ O2 Academy, where the four-piece will play their debut album in full, before an encore of the band’s greatest hits.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

Founding member Mick Quinn said on announcing the tour: “15th May 2025 marks 30 years since 'I Should Coco'. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Supergrass are thrilled to announce their return to perform the début album live, in its entirety, for the first time.

Dynamic pricing not included.”

Supergrass will play at Leeds O2 Academy on Thursday, May 20, 2025. Pre-sale is available at 10am on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, with general sale from 10am on Friday, September 20 via the band’s official website.

Supergrass I Should Coco 30th anniversary UK tour dates

  • Thursday, May 8 - Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom
  • Saturday, May 10 - Nottingham Rock City
  • Monday, May 12 - Sheffield Octagon
  • Tuesday, May 13 - Newcastle NX
  • Wednesday, May 14 - Birmingham O2 Academy
  • Friday, May 16 - Manchester Albert Hall
  • Sunday, May 18 - Cardiff University Great Hall
  • Tuesday, May 20 - Leeds O2 Academy
  • Thursday, May 22 - London Roundhouse
  • Saturday, May 31 - Cornwall The Great Estate Festival
Related topics:BritpopLeedsLive Music

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice