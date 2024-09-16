Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A massive Britpop band has reunited as they prepare to head out on a UK tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their UK number one debut album.

Supergrass have today (September 16) announced that they will once again take to the stage together as the Oxford band celebrates three decades of their debut album I Should Coco.

Released in May 1995, the album debuted at number three in the UK, before rising to number one in the week following Glastonbury, where it stayed for three weeks.

It spawned singles such as “Caught by the Fuzz”, “Lenny”, and “Alright”; the worldwide hit that remains the band’s best-known song.

Throughout May 2025, Supergrass will be performing at venues around the UK, including Leeds’ O2 Academy, where the four-piece will play their debut album in full, before an encore of the band’s greatest hits.

Founding member Mick Quinn said on announcing the tour: “15th May 2025 marks 30 years since 'I Should Coco'.

“Supergrass are thrilled to announce their return to perform the début album live, in its entirety, for the first time.

Supergrass will play at Leeds O2 Academy on Thursday, May 20, 2025. Pre-sale is available at 10am on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, with general sale from 10am on Friday, September 20 via the band’s official website.

Supergrass I Should Coco 30th anniversary UK tour dates

Thursday, May 8 - Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Saturday, May 10 - Nottingham Rock City

Monday, May 12 - Sheffield Octagon

Tuesday, May 13 - Newcastle NX

Wednesday, May 14 - Birmingham O2 Academy

Friday, May 16 - Manchester Albert Hall

Sunday, May 18 - Cardiff University Great Hall

Tuesday, May 20 - Leeds O2 Academy

Thursday, May 22 - London Roundhouse

Saturday, May 31 - Cornwall The Great Estate Festival